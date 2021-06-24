Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $209.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.50 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

VRNT stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

