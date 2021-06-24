Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.89

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 133272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

