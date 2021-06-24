Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.85

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 12097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $724.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPYU. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.