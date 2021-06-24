Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,331 shares of company stock worth $2,601,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

