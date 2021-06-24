Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

