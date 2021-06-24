Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

