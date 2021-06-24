BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $695,874.63

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $695,874.63 and $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,990 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

