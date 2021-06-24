ByteNext Price Reaches $0.34 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $111,111.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00162974 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.35 or 0.99800688 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

