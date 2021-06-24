Bytom 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.64 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $89.60 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00385617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,686,399,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,114,107 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

