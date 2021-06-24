BZEdge 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $577,607.71 and $14.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

