CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) Trading Down 0.1%

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 128,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 243,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

