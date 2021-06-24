CaixaPay (CXP) Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

