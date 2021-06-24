Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,220.00

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($42.07) and last traded at GBX 3,200.30 ($41.81), with a volume of 2006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,180 ($41.55).

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 45.90 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider William Wyatt acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

