Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.65

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 20164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,335 shares of company stock worth $1,686,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,772,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Caleres by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.