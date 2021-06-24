Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.31

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 644330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

