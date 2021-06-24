Canaccord Genuity Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDIUF. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

