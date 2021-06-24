Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.