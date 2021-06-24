Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,228 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Canadian Solar worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

