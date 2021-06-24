Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$197.23. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$195.87, with a volume of 199,147 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

