Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 151,912 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,912 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,776,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 535,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664,984. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

