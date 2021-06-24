Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 70,506 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 744.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $116.98. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,313. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

