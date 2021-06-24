Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 435,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

