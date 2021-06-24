Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 69,449 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6,944.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 387.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 214,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170,787 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,021,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,056. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

