Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,452.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,344.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.