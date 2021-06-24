Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.87. 3,106,106 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.