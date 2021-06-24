Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.68. 8,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.10. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

