Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,161. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.