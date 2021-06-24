Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 43,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

