Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.51. 107,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,678. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

