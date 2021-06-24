Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $14.18 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 8.30% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.