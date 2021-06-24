Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 425.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after buying an additional 468,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after buying an additional 732,456 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $$52.32 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

