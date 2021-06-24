Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.60% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 394,025 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,893 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 22,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

