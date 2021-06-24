Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,141,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 714.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

FNV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,181. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.