Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 302,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 52,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 297,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 170,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,136,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.04. 283,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,014. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

