Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 139,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,890,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.