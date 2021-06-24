Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,762. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.