Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 570,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.