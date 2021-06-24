Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 971 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $576.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The stock has a market cap of $275.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

