Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,367 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 245,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 107,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 641,429 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 408,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. 155,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,498,621. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

