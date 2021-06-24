Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $34,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $121.93. 23,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

