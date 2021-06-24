Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,672 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,672 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

ROUS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 13,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,964. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62.

