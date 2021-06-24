Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of HTRB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,502. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66.

