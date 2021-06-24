Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 56,430 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $398.12. 62,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

