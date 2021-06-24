Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 614,223 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,491.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $110,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.70. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

