Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 38,133 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $86.74. 302,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,340. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

