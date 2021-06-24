Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $63.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.17. 315,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.