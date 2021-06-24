Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 507.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,069 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.43. 68,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

