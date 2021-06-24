Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,637 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110,498 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $577.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.22. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

