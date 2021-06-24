Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 156,902 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 609.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156,902 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

COST stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $393.16. 51,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,854. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

