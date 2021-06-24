Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,664.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,655 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $75,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 112,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,577. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

